Mothercare announce sale as Falkirk branch prepares to close

Shoppers are being invited to pick up a bargain in a closing down sale at Mothercare.

Earlier this week the company announced it had gone into administration and all 79 stores across the UK, including the branch at Falkirk’s Central Retail Park, would close with the loss of 2500 jobs.

This morning the company announced that they were holding a sale to get rid of remaining stock.

Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Falkirk store closure. According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

Its website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

Mothercare has been the UK’s number one retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.

A spokesman for Mothercare Falkirk said “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced. Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping!

“We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”