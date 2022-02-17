Morrisons relaunches its new-look Falkirk supermarket
The official relaunch of the new-look Morrisons store in Falkirk took place this month.
Manager Nairn Diver and his team watched as Steven West, The People's Church food coordinator cut the ribbon.
The People’s Church is one of many local organisations supported by the Hope Street supermarket.
Community champion, Charlotte Counsell, is also keen to let people know about their new community room which they are making available to groups and organisations.
Morrisons has prided itself on involvement with the local community since it opened in 2004, supporting local charities and groups with donations, as well as having a noticeboard for events.
The store never closed during its extensive refit and the in-store improvements include new deli, butcher and fishmonger counters, areas of their business that the supermarket bosses pride themselves on providing traditional service.
The store is open Monday to Saturday from 7am to 10pm and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.