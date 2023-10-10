More space needed: Expansion plan for self storage facility in Falkirk area
A self storage firm is looking for the go ahead to convert one its offices into storage space for its clients.
Storage Vault lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, October 9 to change the use of its first floor office at Morton House, 3 Roseland Hall, Earls Gate Business Park, Grangemouth, so it could create a self storage premises.
A decision on the application, which has a determination deadline of December 8, is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.