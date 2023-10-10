News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

More space needed: Expansion plan for self storage facility in Falkirk area

A self storage firm is looking for the go ahead to convert one its offices into storage space for its clients.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Storage Vault lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, October 9 to change the use of its first floor office at Morton House, 3 Roseland Hall, Earls Gate Business Park, Grangemouth, so it could create a self storage premises.

A decision on the application, which has a determination deadline of December 8, is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk CouncilGrangemouth