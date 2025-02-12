More plans to bring hotel or similar accommodation to Falkirk area
REAL Property Scotland Ltd – formerly known as REWD Group – lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16, which was validated on Tuesday, February 11, to subdivide the premises at 7 and 9 La Porte Precinct.
The application seeks to change the use of the premises from Class 1A, shops, financial services and other professional services, to Class 7, hotels, boarding houses, guest houses and hostels.
Developers have lodged a number of proposals to change the use of the vacant first floor of a nearby Grangemouth office building.
Caledonia Falkirk Limited lodged the most recent application with Falkirk Council on October 14 last year to change the use of the office on the first floor of Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel.
Planning officers gave the go ahead on Friday, November 15, 2024.