More plans to bring hotel or similar accommodation to Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 12th Feb 2025, 08:29 BST
Plans have been put in motion to use an existing premises to create new accommodation in Grangemouth town centre.

REAL Property Scotland Ltd – formerly known as REWD Group – lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16, which was validated on Tuesday, February 11, to subdivide the premises at 7 and 9 La Porte Precinct.

The application seeks to change the use of the premises from Class 1A, shops, financial services and other professional services, to Class 7, hotels, boarding houses, guest houses and hostels.

Developers have lodged a number of proposals to change the use of the vacant first floor of a nearby Grangemouth office building.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Caledonia Falkirk Limited lodged the most recent application with Falkirk Council on October 14 last year to change the use of the office on the first floor of Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel.

Planning officers gave the go ahead on Friday, November 15, 2024.

