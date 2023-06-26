The producers market is back this Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, gives customers the chance to purchase goods from some great local enterprises.

And this month, among those who will be stopping by for some local produce is Calyx Gray. The youngster from Denny will be filming some content for Cooking With Calyx – a series of cooking videos he has been making with his family which have been doing down a storm on social media site TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Producers’ Market runs from 10am to 4pm on Falkirk High Street on the first Saturday of each month. Each market hosts a vibrant array of vendors including delicious locally sourced and vegan treats, ethical shopping options and fantastic handmade crafts.

Those vendors who will be in town on Saturday, July 1 include Akingly Creative, Alternative Solutions, Arbroath Fisheries, Bertos Brownies, Boho Knots, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Falkirk Flames, The Society of John De Graeme, Moment in Frame gallery and studio, Splendidly Scottish, The Dough Cartel, Unity Paws, SaltRock Brewing, Falling Leaf Clothing, Nini’s Pastries, Well Now Health and Wellbeing Centre, Alfavapor and The Tiffin.