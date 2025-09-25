Money walks: Customers say goodbye to the last bank in Grangemouth

Grangemouth residents will lose the last remaining bank in town as Lloyds confirmed the closure of 49 branches – including those of Bank of Scotland in La Porte Precinct.

Lloyds stated: “The way people are banking has changed, with over 21 million customers choosing our apps to manage their money. We're providing more choice than ever before, bringing together the best in digital convenience with our people.”

All the closures are scheduled to take place at some point between January and October next year, with Grangemouth earmarked for closure on October 9, 2026.

The closest Bank of Scotland – if it remains open next year – is the branch in Falkirk High Street, almost four miles away.

The Bank of Scotland in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, is one of the branches listed to close (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Following the mass closure announcement, cash access network Link, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, recommended the establishment of 11 new banking hubs, including one for Grangemouth.

The company confirmed this week a new banking hub will be delivered in Grangemouth as a result of the closure of the Bank of Scotland.

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to all banking customers. The hub will provide a counter service operated by Post Office employees, enabling customers to withdraw and deposit cash, pay bills and carry out regular transactions.

Private consultation rooms will also be available, where customers can meet with community bankers from their own bank, to discuss more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks work on a rotational basis, with staff from different banks available on different days.

The banking hub will be delivered by Cash Access UK before the branch closes next year.

