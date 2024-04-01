Mobile phone repair business marks 20th anniversary with opening of new Grangemouth store
Fone Unlocker opened its newest premises in Grangemouth’s Talbot Street on Saturday marking two decades of exceptional service and innovation in the mobile phone industry.
Founded in 2004 by Rabie El-Matari, a Napier University mechatronics engineering student, Fone Unlocker began as a modest kiosk unit in Callendar Square.
Recognising a niche in the market, Rabie and his wife embarked on a journey to transform the mobile phone service landscape.
Over the years, the business has expanded its expertise from basic phone repairs and unlocking to encompass a range of services including computer and gaming console repairs and a wide variety of accessories.
The business has grown from its initial kiosk location to larger premises within the shopping centre and to locations beyond.
In 2019 the family’s commitment to growth and adaptation saw them make a leap with the opening of its first store outside a shopping centre in Grangemouth, diversifying its product line to include smoking and vaping accessories.
Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Fone Unlocker persevered, opening a new store in Linlithgow and later re-establishing a store in Falkirk on Kirk Wynd.
With a dedicated team of 16 experienced staff, Rabie believes Fone Unlocker stands as testament to hard work, family values and a relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction.
He said: “It’s not just a celebration of our new store but a celebration of two decades of growth, adaptation and the incredible support we’ve received. Here’s to another 20 years of serving Scotland with pride.”
