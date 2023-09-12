Millions in Hong Kong see inside Falkirk's magical shop inspired by Harry Potter through TV show

The Lonely Broomstick, which recently celebrated its second year on Falkirk High Street, features in a series aired to more than five million viewers in Hong Kong. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The Lonely Broomstick has featured in a programme which has aired on the country’s main channel TVB, watched by over five million viewers.

Sisley Choi, an actress and celebrity from Hong Kong, stopped by the local shop while touring Europe and making a series for the TVB channel. She spent time speaking to owners, mother and son, Doris and Leslie Lenaghen before filming in store, which appears in a three minute section of the final edit.

Leslie said: “We were contacted by them only a few days prior and we didn’t expect a full film crew and Sisley to pop by and film for nearly two hours. She was lovely, very kind, funny and chatted with us for a while whilst filming, enjoying our delicious magical treats like disgusting jelly beans.

"We were overjoyed to think they’d include our shop in a huge series about Europe and overjoyed knowing that this could potentially bring tourists to Falkirk supporting small businesses all around us.”

The Lonely Broomstick celebrated its second anniversary on the High Street recently with special celebrations for customers. It has captured the hearts and imagination of wizarding fans both near and far, offering a wide range of magical goods and an immersive experience. Visitors can sample some tasty wizarding drinks and become a potion master with the potion making experience.