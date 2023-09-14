Michelle is now chief of all the people at Grangemouth Forth Ports after promotion

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michelle Primrose joined Forth Ports as group HR manager in 2021 and in her new role as CPO she will continue to focus on Forth Ports’ people, who are at the core of

the success of the business.

The CPO role will play a critical part in the long-term future of the business and Michelle will be instrumental in developing talent and succession across the business to

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Primrose is the new chief people officer at Forth Ports (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

meet the current and future strategic plans and aspirations, including the company’s drive to Net Zero.

She said: “I am thrilled to be appointed to the role of Chief People Officer. The creation of this new role further demonstrates Forth Ports’ commitment to developing

and upskilling our people across our UK operations.

"As part of my role we will focus on continuing to enhance diversity and inclusion as we build on our values and purpose.”

Michelle is a highly experienced HR professional with previous roles with leading businesses including BAE Systems, Balfour Beatty, AECOM and Sainsbury’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is a chartered MCIPD with experience in the delivery of successful people-focused HR strategies and also of supporting a large workforce during a period of change and growth.

Joining the executive board of Forth Ports, Michelle has responsibility for people across all eight of the group’s – that’s a workforce of 1300 employees.

Forth Ports has outlined its commitment and the actions it is taking to achieve a Net Zero carbon operation by 2042 alongside the Thames Freeport and Forth Green

Freeport partnerships which are seeking to accelerate the drive to Net Zero across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Hammond OBE, Group Chief Executive, said: “As a group we are committed to employee growth and development supported by the attraction and retention of

talent in our business which is crucial for our long-term success.

"Michelle’s passion for building a diverse and inclusive workplace aligns with our core values and we are excited about the positive impact that her new role as CPO will