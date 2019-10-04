Mia Italian Kitchen closes its Falkirk restaurant within year of opening

A family-run Italian restaurant has closed down in Falkirk — less than a year after opening in the town.

Mia Italian Kitchen has taken the decision to shut up shop at its Manor Street premises.

The restaurant launched in late October 2018, with owner Mario Bitika, formerly of Fratelli in Falkirk, at the time saying he wanted Mia Italian Kitchen “to be a place where people can come along either at lunchtime or at night, eat something nice and just relax”.

However, the restaurant has now closed within 12 months of opening.

Mia Italian Kitchen has two well-established restaurants in Dalry and Morningside in Edinburgh.

The Falkirk Herald has contacted the business for comment.

Meanwhile, there has been more positive news for gourmet burger fans in Falkirk district.

American-style restaurant Monterey Jack’s has announced it will soon be moving into Falkirk.