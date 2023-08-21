Metal marvels: Falkirk's Kelpies named as one of the most popular landmarks in the world
Falkirk’s famous equine sculptures have made it into the world’s top ten most popular metal landmarks.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
A new study from The Metal Store has ranked metal landmarks from around the globe based on TripAdvisor reviews, monthly search volume figures and the number of Instagram hashtags
The Eiffel Tower ranked in first place having more than 7.4 million Instagram mentions and a 4.5 TripAdvisor score, while Dubai’s Burj Khalifa placed second.
Coming in at number 10 on the list the Kelpies boast 277,000 hashtags on Instagram.