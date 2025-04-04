Mechanic, 77, fixing to retire after keeping cars on the road in Falkirk area for over 60 years
Jim Scott, from Carronshore, has been a familiar face, working on the pride and joy motor vehicles of generations of customers since he first big up a wrench as a teenager, working for a number of local garages and business before starting one of his own in the early 1980s.
Now Jim is shutting up shop at James Scott Motor Engineers, in Alexander House, Stewart Road, Falkirk.
It’s been a long enjoyable road for the former Graeme High School pupil, who left at 15 and began working for Scott Autos and then Peter Smith’s Larbert School of Motoring.
He also found himself at Citroen dealer Stuart Aitken and helped the business win best small garage of the year in the Citroen network two years running.
“I never thought I would make it to 77,” laughed Jim. “Never mind still be working at that age. I’ve had a lot of good customers over the years. You try and be loyal to them and hope they are loyal to you – and they have been.”
Jim says his wife Julie is 50 per cent of the workforce at James Scott Motor Engineers.
"I just do what I’m told – just shut my mouth and get on with it,” he laughed.
Married for 66 years, with one daughter Allyssa, the couple started to realise that now might be the right time to close the business.
Jim said: "I’m sorry to leave, but there comes a time for everything to end. The modern electric cars are a bit beyond me and now we all have to think about emissions and other things.
"I’ve always enjoyed life and I never ever worked on a Sunday. There’s more to life than work.”
Jim and Julie are closing down the garage for good later this month, before heading to the USA to see their granddaughter become an assistant district attorney in Washington DC, of all places.
Jim laughed at the suggestion he may be tempted to get a look under the hood of some American classic cars while he was there.
