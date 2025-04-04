Mechanic, 77, fixing to retire after keeping cars on the road in Falkirk area for over 60 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mechanic who has spent well over half-a-century getting his hands covered in oil repairing customers cars has now decided to hang up his tools at the age of 77.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Scott, from Carronshore, has been a familiar face, working on the pride and joy motor vehicles of generations of customers since he first big up a wrench as a teenager, working for a number of local garages and business before starting one of his own in the early 1980s.

Now Jim is shutting up shop at James Scott Motor Engineers, in Alexander House, Stewart Road, Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a long enjoyable road for the former Graeme High School pupil, who left at 15 and began working for Scott Autos and then Peter Smith’s Larbert School of Motoring.

Jim Scott, 77, is downing his tools after 60 years in the trade (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also found himself at Citroen dealer Stuart Aitken and helped the business win best small garage of the year in the Citroen network two years running.

“I never thought I would make it to 77,” laughed Jim. “Never mind still be working at that age. I’ve had a lot of good customers over the years. You try and be loyal to them and hope they are loyal to you – and they have been.”

Jim says his wife Julie is 50 per cent of the workforce at James Scott Motor Engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just do what I’m told – just shut my mouth and get on with it,” he laughed.

Married for 66 years, with one daughter Allyssa, the couple started to realise that now might be the right time to close the business.

Jim said: "I’m sorry to leave, but there comes a time for everything to end. The modern electric cars are a bit beyond me and now we all have to think about emissions and other things.

"I’ve always enjoyed life and I never ever worked on a Sunday. There’s more to life than work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim and Julie are closing down the garage for good later this month, before heading to the USA to see their granddaughter become an assistant district attorney in Washington DC, of all places.

Jim laughed at the suggestion he may be tempted to get a look under the hood of some American classic cars while he was there.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.