McDonald's look to open new £4 million drive through restaurant in Falkirk area

McDonald's has announced plans to open a new £4 million drive-thru restaurant and electric vehicle hub on Kilsyth Road, Haggs.

The company will be hosting a drop-in consultation event from 3pm to 7pn on Wednesday, August at Banknock Community Hall for local residents to learn more about the proposals.

The development comprises of a modern freestanding single-storey McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant and an electric vehicle charging hub. If consented, the proposed restaurant would create approximately 120 new local jobs, with a range of full and part-time positions.

Andrew Crewther, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald’s, said: “We are delighted to announce plans for our drive-thru restaurant and electric vehicle hub in Haggs.

McDonald's hope to open a new £4 million drive through restaurant in the Falkirk area(Picture: Submitted)

"The development will create over 120 full-and part-time staff. If approved, the new restaurant would generate significant inward investment of around £4 million for the local area.

“We look forward to showcasing our proposals to the local community at our upcoming consultation event.”