Managers of Larbert Indian restaurant retire after 25 years

Sucha Singh and Satnam “Michael” Dhillon have been in charge at the Gulnar Tandoori through good times and bad times for 26 years, weathering the storm of the ever changing world of the hospitality industry and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating effect it had on businesses the length and breadth of the country.

Last January the Gulnar Tandoori was actually forced to close down as a precautionary measure for a number of weeks after a member of staff had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now Sucha and Satnam have decided to retire and leave the Main Street restaurant in capable hands – employees who have already been working in the restaurant.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larbert's Gulnar Tandoori said goodbye to its management team after 26 great years

In an online statement to customers they said: “After 26 years of serving the local community, we are announcing our retirement. It has been our great privilege to serve the area for all these years.

"We have met so many wonderful people, and made some truly amazing life long friends along the way. As our hair changed from black to grey, we have grown old alongside many of you.

“From those who had their first dates in the restaurant and are now married with kids, to those who would come in for dinner after work and are now enjoying their own retirement.

“For us, the Gulnar has been part of the fabric of Larbert and Stenhousemuir – and even all the way out to Denny – and we want to thank you all for your loyal custom over the years.

“The restaurant will stay as it is, but with new management who are themselves a team who have been working in the restaurant.”

The duo were able to meet and greet customers one last time last weekend.