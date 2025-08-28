Magical shop inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter set to mark four years in Falkirk

A spellbinding shop on Falkirk High Street is marking its fourth anniversary of opening in the town this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lonely Broomstick is hosting a day of celebration on Saturday to mark the occasion.

The magical shop has been attracting visitors from near and far for the last four years with its treasures inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the shop on Saturday can celebrate with the team and enjoy some spellbinding fun.

Wizarding themed shop The Lonely Broomstick is celebrating four years on Falkirk High Street this weekend. (Pic: Alan Murray)

There will be hundreds of magical goodie bags available, each with some exclusive items inside.

Cosplayers will also be in the shop, bringing the magic to life all day and there's a magical raffle with some fantastic prizes.

There’s also a whole load more fun to be had in store.

The Lonely Broomstick’s celebrations will be taking place all day from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and everyone's invited.