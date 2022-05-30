Magical day as second Harry Potter inspired shop opens in Falkirk

Whimsic Alley is the second shop on the High Street inspired by the famous wizarding world offering customers something Harry and his friends would be keen to see.

Doris Lenaghen and her son Leslie were delighted to welcome members of the public to the shop – formerly Alba’s Artisan – over the weekend.

The mother and son already run The Lonely Broomstick which has proved a hit with customers from near and far since it opened last summer.

Doris Lenaghen from Whimsic Alley with Larry the Burmese python and Will Reid.

Now, they see the transformation of the neighbouring shop as an extension of the business with the new outlet offering even more magical and different items.

Familiar faces from the world of Harry Potter could be found at the shop’s grand opening on Saturday morning, as well as a 12ft long python which customers could hold and have their photograph taken with.

Customers queuing outside the store as it opened on Saturday.

A post on the Whimsic Alley Facebook page on Saturday evening said: “Thank you to everyone that visited our new magical shop today! The support is very much appreciated!

“Whimsic Alley & The Lonely Broomstick will be open 7 days every week! Muggles are very welcome!”

Speaking last week ahead of the opening, Leslie said: "We’re trying to reinvent the High Street and we’re slowly turning it into our own Diagon Alley.”

He said given the current climate they had realised you needed to offer people something different in business rather than simply another shop.

Some youngsters came along dressed in character for the occasion.

There were some recognisable wizarding faces there on the day too.

Zachery Grey (9) dressed up for the opening.

Some young customers take a look at Larry, the Burmese python.