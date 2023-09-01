News you can trust since 1845
Magical celebrations planned for second anniversary of Falkirk's Harry Potter inspired shop The Lonely Broomstick

A magical Falkirk shop is marking its second anniversary on the town’s High Street this weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:02 BST- 2 min read

The Lonely Broomstick, which provides a touch of the wizarding world in the heart of Falkirk, is hosting its celebrations on Saturday, September 2. Those behind the event say it promises a magical experience celebrating not just their milestone but also the wider community of magical enthusiasts and businesses.

Since its inception, The Lonely Broomstick has been a beacon for magic lovers and an ardent supporter of small businesses worldwide through their commitment to showcase diverse wares from magical artisans across the globe.

The shop was first opened in August 2021 by Doris Lenaghen and her son Leslie and since then it has captivated fans with its ambiance.

The Lonely Broomstick on Falkirk High Street is marking its second anniversary with events in store on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen.The Lonely Broomstick on Falkirk High Street is marking its second anniversary with events in store on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen.
Features like a cloudy sky ceiling, enticing magical beverages, Ollivander inspired wands, a delightful pick and mix sweet section and the unique potion making experience promise an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Saturday’s anniversary celebrations will see the first 300 guests receive complimentary goodie bags brimming with magical suprises. There will also be the chance to mingle with iconic Harry Potter characters including Mad-Eye Moody, Professor McGonagall, Bellatrix Lestrange and Professor Sprout.

Throughout the day there will be a special 10 per cent discount on all purchases and an in-store raffle will offer the chance to win some enchanting prizes.

Doris said: “Dedicating this celebration to our patrons and the magical community, we extend an invitation to all. Join us in commemorating two years of magic and camaraderie.”

As well as The Lonely Broomstick, which has been named Best Gift Shop at Scotland’s Business Awards, Doris and Leslie also run a sister shop next door, Whimsic Alley.

