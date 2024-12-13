Maggies are loving £10,000 donation from Falkirk area McDonalds restaurants
The McDonald Community Foundation has chosen to support Maggie’s Forth Valley with £10,000 of funding to help pay for a week of cancer support at the centre, which offers practical and emotional support for all people living with cancer, and their family and friends.
Lewis Jardine, community relations manager at ESJ Restaurants, which operate local McDonalds branches, said: “We’re proud to support our local community and the important work of Maggie’s Forth Valley.
"Cristina, the centre fundraising manager at Forth Valley, is an inspiration and the work she does with her team is truly commendable, providing an indispensable service to people in our area.
"We look forward to continuing to support the charity and to working with the Cristina and her team in the future.”
Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, added: “We are so grateful the McDonald’s Community Foundation have made this generous donation to help pay for a week of cancer support at Maggie’s Forth Valley.
"We rely entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of support for people living with cancer. As a fundraiser my challenge each year is to secure funding to pay for every day the centre is open at Maggie’s and this gift takes us closer to that goal. It means that we can be here for local people when they need us.’
