The Hospitality Academy was set up in 2013 at the Macdondald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Polmont and over the decade 300 students have graduated and around half of those have secured jobs in the sector.

These include chef Peter Meechan, was was winner of the UK Young Chef of the Year 2021, as well as Jack Masters, the Inchyra’s current bar, conference and banqueting manager, and Scott Kirkwood, its leisure and spa assistant manager.

The academy is a joint venture with Positive Qualities, run by Falkirk woman Liz Hoskin, supported by Skills Development Scotland and Falkirk Council.

Brett Ingle, Macdonald Inchyra general manager, with Hospitality Academy graduate Jack Masters, toasting ten years of the initiatiave. Pic: Contributed.

Students on the scheme are offered an assortment of placements and work experience in a variety of positions around the hotel, including front of house, food and beverage, housekeeping, maintenance and leisure and spa allowing them to develop a range of skills alongside experienced members of staff.

All students were invited to return to the Inchyra last night (Thursday) for a drinks reception where, along with specials guests, they celebrated the decade of success and past student’s achievements.

The success of the initiative has resulted in plans to extend it into fellow Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, including Houstoun House near Edinburgh, Crutherland House Hotel in East Kilbride and Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

Each will benefit from the Hospitality Academy giving local young people great experiences and a boost in career opportunities within the hospitality industry.

Jack Masters, who completed Hospitality Academy in 2017 said: “For various reasons, I really struggled to get a job after school and didn’t have any relevant experience, so to be given this chance was something I have always been incredible grateful for.

"The 12-week course provided a great insight to the various roles and fantastic experience, and I’ve since been promoted from bar supervisor to manager with my latest role covering events for up to 300 people.

“For anyone considering joining the company and taking a role in hospitality, I would say, do it. It has really changed my life and the support from managers and supervisors at Inchyra has allowed me to be in the position I am today.”

Brett Ingle, the Inchyra’s general manager, said: “We are proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Hospitality Academy, which has allowed young people in Falkirk to forge careers in our industry that they may not have otherwise had the chance to.

“It was wonderful to see the students who have graduated from the academy return to celebrate this milestone with us, alongside our invited guests, who helped us acknowledge the fantastic steps these young people have taken since being part of our programme. Their success, and that of the initiative, means we are now seeking to expand and introduce it to new locations.