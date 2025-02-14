Luxury Falkirk area hotel awarded Green Tourism credentials

The Macdonald Inchyra Hotel has been recognised for its environmentally friendly approach to accommodation and hospitality.

The hotel has managed to achieve a silver certification from renowned hospitality organisation Green Tourism, which noted a high prevalence of low carbon activities available at the property and specialist educational and cultural experiences.

Charitable initiatives and actions taken towards biodiversity conservation were also highlighted, in addition to a strong commitment to employee wellbeing.

Green Tourism judges praised Macdonald Inchyra’s commitment to its energy conservation efforts, with particular reference to annual year on year savings, on site monitoring and behaviour change initiatives.

The Inchyra Hotel earned itself a silver certification award from Green Tourism (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Green Tourism has been at the forefront of championing sustainable tourism for more than 27 years. A world-leading sustainability certification for travel, tourism and hospitality businesses, Green Tourism aims to help embed responsible, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices across businesses and the wider tourism sector.

The silver certification marks the latest milestone on Macdonald Inchyra Hotel’s journey to achieve more sustainable operations.

Michael Savage, head of energy and sustainability at Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, said: “We are a proud partner of Green Tourism and have seen first-hand the importance of the work the organisation carries out.

"We take sustainability seriously at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts – as a responsible hospitality group, it’s essential to look at the impact we have on the environment and actively work to reduce our footprint.

"Our accreditation is a significant milestone in that journey, and we are committed to constantly evolving our sustainability practices across the group.”