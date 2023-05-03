Glenskirlie Castle in Banknock has been put on the market with specialist business property adviser Christie & Co. The 21st century castle hotel is set within 6.2 acres of landscaped gardens and has established itself as a popular wedding and events venue.

The business has been owned and run by the Macaloney family for 30 years, and due to changing circumstances, they have decided to place the business for sale. Current owner Colin Macaloney said: “We have been proud to own and operate Glenskirlie for over 30 years and due to retirement have decided to pass the baton to ensure Glenskirlie continues to thrive and provide outstanding service for decades to come.”

The property underwent a refurbishment in 2007 and boasts a mixture of both modern and traditional features to create a luxury feel for its guests. It offers 15 ensuite bedrooms including a bridal suite with its own jacuzzi bath and four poster bed. The wedding ceremony room features a striking stained glass window and there is an additional function room which can cater to 150. Guests can also enjoy the cosy lounge bar, an award winning restaurant and a unique fireside conversation pit.

Glenskirlie Castle is up for sale after being family owned for 30 years.

Brian Sheldon, regional director for Christie & Co who is handling the sale, added: “The business has been owned by our clients for 30 years, with the castle being built in 2007, and it is now due to changing circumstances, they have decided to place the business for sale.”

Glenskirlie Castle is on the market with Christie & Co at offers of £2,800,000 for the freehold going concern.

Glenskirlie Castle is on the market with Christie & Co for offers over £2.8m. (Pic: Christie & Co)