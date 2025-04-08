Lookers to the ‘four’ with prestigious accolades at leading Audi UK awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lookers Audi in Stirling has been named New Centre of the Year at the Audi Q Power Awards which recognises the very best Audi UK dealers and staff.

The leading motor retailer is celebrating after winning a clutch of accolades, including the prestigious Large Investor of the Year award, while Lookers Audi sites in Guildford and Basingstoke were jointly awarded first place in the Centre of the Year, Large Investors category. In addition to the Large Investor of the Year awards, Lookers was announced as Large Investor, Half Year winner.

Introduced by Audi, the UK’s number one premium car brand, in 2009, the Q Power programme showcases the success of its network partners. Performance is ranked based on several key brand pillars, including customer experience, loyalty, and people, making the awards a significant benchmark of excellence within the Audi retail network.

Michael Scott, Lookers Audi Franchise Director, said: “Winning these awards is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams across the Lookers Audi network.

Pictured with the Q Power Awards are (l-r) Lookers' Franchise Director Michael Scott and Jon Clarke, Head of Business at Lookers Audi

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and to be recognised by Audi UK in this way is a tremendous honour.

“These accolades highlight the hard work and passion that our colleagues bring to their roles every day, ensuring we provide the very best service to our customers.”

It was the second year in succession that Stirling Audi, which has a 50-strong staff, had won the title for the best performing new car dealership.

Audi is among the UK’s leading premium automotive manufacturer, with new sales reaching almost 122,500 in 2024, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). With plans to become one of the world’s most sustainable car brands, Audi has pledged to going electric-only by 2033.

Known for its commitment to innovation, technology, and customer service, Audi continues to celebrate the success and dedication of its retail partners in delivering outstanding service and performance through its Q Power programme.

James Brearley, CEO of Lookers, added:

“At Lookers, we are committed to excellence across every aspect of our business, and these awards from Audi UK reinforce that position.

“I’m incredibly proud of our teams for their dedication and expertise, which have driven these outstanding achievements.

“Winning multiple Q Power Awards demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Audi and our shared ambition to deliver an exceptional customer experience. We look forward to building on this success in the years ahead.”

With a proud heritage dating back to 1908, Lookers has grown to become one of the UK and Ireland’s leading automotive retailers. Headquartered in Altrincham, Manchester, the group represents 33 volume and premium car manufacturers across more than 150 franchised locations.

The retailer operates 12 Audi dealerships across the country, including in Ayr, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hamilton, Stirling, Newcastle, Teesside, Tyneside, Wearside, Basingstoke, Farnborough and Guildford.