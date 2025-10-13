Long weekend of music, laughter and libations as Falkirk institution Behind the Wall turns 40
People will be partying like it’s 1985 at the end of October to help BTW celebrate its four decades in business.
The massive anniversary weekender kicks off on Thursday, October 30 with writing and performing whirlwind Alastair Bisset hitting the stage with his latest show – When Billy Met Alasdair.
Music fills the venue on Friday, October 31 with the Dirty Martinis delivering a cocktail of top tunes and Crash Kid and Drum Room blasting out sounds on Saturday, November 1.
Then things go way, way back on Sunday, November 2 as a line-up of DJ legends – Stevie Harkins, Craigie P, Dave Ferguson and Gary Kidd – roll back the years and spin some bangers for punters.
Visit the BTW Facebook page for more information.