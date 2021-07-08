Scottish-based Smart Dental has acquired Birchfield Dental Care after it was quietly put on the market.

The practice generated significant interest with a number of offers at the closing date.

Birchfield was established in 1996 by principal Dr Robert Johnston who, over the subsequent nine years, developed the business and enjoyed significant growth.

The dental practice was sold for an undisclosed price

Larger premises were soon required and, in 2005, the practice moved to its current location at Glasgow Road, where it has been providing high-quality patient care ever since. The practice continues to offer a full range of NHS and private dental treatments, with registered NHS patients now in excess of 9,500.

Dr Johnston put the sale in the hands of Christie & Co who brought it to market on a confidential basis, receiving a great deal of interest - 21 inquirIes, seven viewings and four offers at the closing date.

Birchfield Dental Care, Denny, has been sold to Smart Dental.

Dr Johnston said: “I appointed Christie & Co to act on my behalf to find a new buyer on the proviso that I remain working in the practice post completion.

“With their expertise, they helped achieve that outcome and I couldn’t be happier.”

The practice will now be run by Dr Summon Ramzan and Dr Michael Tang of Smart Dental Holdings.

Dr Ramzan, said: “The process took much longer than anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we got there at the end.

“We are so pleased to be working with Robert and the team at the practice.”

Birchfield Dental Care was sold off an undisclosed asking price.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.