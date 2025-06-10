Local football club find out if Falkirk Council is onside with its plans

A local football club had been looking for the nod from the local authority to allow it to upgrade its facilities before the start of next season.

Newtown Park Association Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 28, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, May 6, to site modular buildings at Bo’ness United FC, in Newton Park, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness.

The application is also looking to construct stairs, ramps and fences at the site.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, June 6.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
