Livingston apprentice helps Amazon celebrate 1,000 new apprenticeship opportunities for 2024

Amazon offers one of the UK’s top private sector apprenticeship schemes according to the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers[1], including entry-level placements and more than 230 degree-level apprenticeships in programmes including accounting and data analysts.

Recruitment has now started for more than 30 different schemes, from sustainability to engineering, project management to product buying, and warehouse team leaders to health and safety technicians.

This year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including the digital product manager apprenticeship and the commercial procurement and supply apprenticeship. The range of different apprenticeship schemes reflect both Amazon’s diverse workforce and the communities it serves every day across the UK.

Declan Fisher, software development engineer apprentice at Amazon in Edinburgh.

As well as offering hundreds of new roles to external candidates, more than half of the new apprenticeships will be offered to existing employees who will have the opportunity to retrain and gain new skills for an exciting new career path. In 2023, two thirds (67 per cent) of new apprentices at Amazon were aged 25 and over, an increase of 10% year on year, which demonstrates the support apprenticeships provide in helping people pursue new careers.

An apprentice who is currently taking part in the programme is Declan Fisher, from the Amazon Development Centre in Edinburgh.

Declan, who is from Livingston, is a software development engineer apprentice at Amazon in Edinburgh. He started at the company in August 2021 and is due to complete his apprenticeship later this year.

Declan left school in 2019 and started a degree at Heriot-Watt University studying Maths with Computer Science. He says: “I had just left school and wanted some freedom, but I don’t think I was ready for university. After two months, I left and took a year out while working part-time at a supermarket. The pandemic also hit that year, so I spent a lot of time considering what it was I wanted to do going forward. I knew I wanted something to challenge me a bit while I was also earning money.

“My mum had told me to look at apprenticeships when I was at school, but it wasn’t until I was older that I went back and had a look at apprenticeships online. I liked the sound of getting paid while I work and study.

“I applied for a few apprenticeships, really anything technical I could find at the time. I knew I liked computers, but I didn’t know how to program at all. I got offered a data analytics role at a different company and did that for a year. During my time there, I realised I enjoyed the programming side but in that role we only did quite simple data analysis. It was a bit repetitive, and I wanted something more, so I started looking for something new and applied for an SDE role at Amazon.”

Declan explains what he is enjoying most about his apprenticeship at Amazon: “It’s such a different way to learn compared to university. I learn a lot more on the job than I would’ve at university, and other apprentices in my cohort have said the same. I like that it’s hands-on experience, and it’s good to be getting paid at the same time.

“I was drawn to Amazon specifically because I’ve always wanted to work in tech, and it’s a household-name tech company, so my heart was set from the beginning. Amazon is a really exciting company to be a part of and there’s lots to get involved in. Just recently we had a social night in the office, had a takeaway and doing some fun team activities.

“The field of technology is constantly developing, and I’ve realised there’s never going to be a time where you’re not learning something new. I always assumed if you were higher up in the company, you’d know everything, but that’s not the case. We’re always learning And developing our skills and knowledge further.

Declan has some advice for anyone considering an apprenticeship at Amazon: “Make sure you’re passionate about the subject you’re applying for and know it well before you go for an interview. In the same vein, don’t be afraid to apply if you feel underqualified, because the apprenticeship is designed to take someone who doesn’t have any experience and train them to be a skilled engineer.”

After he completes his apprenticeship later this year, Declan hopes to stay at Amazon and progress within the company as a software development engineer.

Nicola Drury, Head of Skills and Apprenticeships at Amazon, said: “Every year we look forward to recruiting ambitious and enthusiastic apprentices to join our teams working to deliver for customers all over the UK. Whether they’re retraining to begin a new and exciting career, or gaining new skills to take their career in a new direction, we’re proud to provide opportunities for people to find their dream roles.”

The 1,000 new apprenticeships highlight Amazon’s ongoing commitment to creating jobs and training opportunities for people across the UK. Once qualified, apprentices will have the opportunity to work across Amazon’s UK sites including fulfilment centres, delivery stations, sortation centres as well as corporate offices in London and Manchester, and four development centres in Cambridge, Edinburgh, London, and Swansea.

Amazon apprentices work across a wide variety of different schemes in hundreds of teams, from software developers in Prime Video, buyers in fashion, and production in Amazon Studios. This year apprentices could be a solutions architect in Amazon Web Services, a marketer in Amazon Music, or work with cutting-edge technology in operations as an engineer.

Since 2021, Amazon has pledged £8m supporting over 400 SMEs with apprenticeships via the apprenticeship levy transfer service. To date, Amazon has supported over 750 apprentices across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

In addition to the apprenticeship schemes, Amazon employees can also take advantage of Amazon’s pioneering Career Choice programme, which pre-pays up to 95% of tuition and fees for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment is provided for its employees. The roles pay a minimum of £11.80 or £12.50 per hour, rising from April to between £12.30 and £13 per hour, depending on location, and up to £33,500 a year for degree-level apprenticeships. All employees also receive a benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount – which combined are worth thousands annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2024’ by the Top Employer Institute, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for the second consecutive year. https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/top-employer-2024