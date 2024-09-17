Lifetime achievement award for Renella's Anne Miller at Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

Anne Miller, of Renella, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards. (Pic: submitted)

A Falkirk pioneer in the hairdressing industry has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards (SHABA).

Anne Miller from the town’s renowned Renella salon was presented with the accolade at the recent awards ceremony.

Anne’s remarkable career spans over six decades, during which she has transformed the hairdressing landscape, mentored countless professionals and built a lasting legacy.

Anne began her career in 1960 shortly after leaving school, as an apprentice at Greens Hairdresser in Falkirk.

By 1962 she won the coveted Rosebowl Trophy as a second year apprentice – an impressive feat accomplished entirely on her own initiative, without assistance from her employer.

In 1969, Anne opened her first salon, and by 1970 she had expanded with a second salon in Falkirk.

Over the next decade she established five more salons and a training school.

During this period she also served as the president of the local branch of the National Hairdressers’ Federation (NHF), exemplifying her leadership and dedication to the profession.

The 1980s were challenging times for many, as the industry faced a strong recession.

However, Anne along with her business and life partner Tom, recognised that continuous training and education were the keys to success.

Together they joined the innovative company 365 Day Hairdressing, which revolutionised their approach to business, education and client service. This shift enabled their salon, Renella, to grow into a 40-strong team.

Anne’s dedication to education continued into the 1990s, when hairdressing became one of the first industries to introduce NVQ qualifications.

Anne was among the first to pilot and achieve the NVQ Level 3 qualification. She also earned her D32, D33, and D34 assessor qualifications, which allowed Renella to offer the best possible training to its team.

Her influence helped shape the careers of many hairdressers in Falkirk and beyond, with numerous awards recognising Renella’s excellence in training.

Throughout her career, Anne’s innovative spirit never wavered. She introduced hair extensions to Scotland as soon as they were available and was always eager to bring new techniques and services to her clients. Her ability to stay ahead of trends kept her salon thriving, with a loyal clientele, many of whom had been with her since the very beginning.

In recognition of her contributions to the industry, Anne was invited to serve as the Scottish Chairperson for HABIA (Hair and Beauty Industry Authority), where she played a crucial role in shaping hairdressing qualifications and standards across the country.

Since officially hanging up her scissors in 2018, Anne has continued to be involved in Medusa Training, a government-funded academy which she helped establish in 2015. The academy provides SVQ qualifications to learners from Renella and other salons, continuing Anne’s legacy of nurturing the next generation of hairdressing talent.

She fully retired in 2020.

Anne Miller’s contributions to Falkirk, Renella, and the broader hairdressing community are immeasurable, having shaped the careers of many.

As one colleague put it: “If Anne were a computer, I would urge any hairdresser to plug themselves in and download her knowledge. Many of us wouldn’t be where we are today without Anne and the legacy she has created.”

Reflecting on the Lifetime Achievement Award, Anne said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award. It represents not only my work but the dedication of everyone I’ve had the privilege of working with. Hairdressing has always been my passion, and to be recognised for it in this way means the world to me.”