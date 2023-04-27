News you can trust since 1845
Lidl looking to open a store in Denny as UK wishlist is revealed

Discount superstore firm Lidl has announced Denny is one of its ‘priority locations’ to open a new store.

By James Trimble
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST

The company currently has 950 stores across the UK and wants to increase this to 1100 sites by the end of 2025.

Lidl stated it is looking for “prominent locations” with “strong pedestrian or traffic flow” measuring more than 1.5 acres for standalone shops and up to four acres for

mixed-use sites.

Lidl is looking to open a new store in DennyLidl is looking to open a new store in Denny
Each location should be able to accommodate 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100 dedicated car parking spaces.

Lidl said it is targeting town centre, or edge of centre locations, and retail parks in particular.

The full wish list contains a whopping 1168 locations and there is no agreement yet to open shops in these areas.

A Lidl spokeperson said: “In the last three months we’ve opened 15 new stores and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores. Our

vision is to have over 1100 stores in the future.”

