Lidl identifies locations in Falkirk district for possible new stores in expansion wish list

They figure on a list of 67 Scottish locations on the cut price supermarket’s wish list as it plans to open hundreds of new stores across the UK.

Denny, Polmont and Stenhousemuir are all included among the possible locations. Lidl already has a presence in the area with stores in Falkirk, Bainsford and Bo’ness. Although according to their property brochure, they are looking at potentially relocating in Bo’ness.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.”

Lidl already has a presence in the Falkirk area however Denny, Polmont and Stenhousemuir are on its wish list of potential locations for future stores. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The group said it was specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and “strong pedestrian or traffic flow”. Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finder’s fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price, or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.