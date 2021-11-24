Licensing board puts hold on Falkirk nightclub's plans to open from midday

The board was looking at an application for a non-minor variation of premises licence for the Maniqui – formerly known as Storm – nightclub in Meadow Street, Falkirk.

Applicant, new owner Steven Dougall, manging director, of Horizon Reinforcing and Crane Ltd, based in Falkirk’s Dollar Industrial Estate, was looking to diversify the business by opening up the Maniqui’s new Horizon Bar from noon to serve snacks and show sporting events.

Mr Dougall’s agent stated: “The club was taken over in June 2020 and what they are looking to do is make it more of a hybrid venue and be able to open the Horizon Bar and increase the food offering – create something beyond a nightclub and really expand the venue.

The licensing board did not grant permission for the Maniqui to open from noon

"It will be more of a pub venue than a nightclub at that time of day.”

It was stated Mr Dougall had invested a lot of money to purchase the venue and then refurbish it.

Board chairman Niall Coleman welcomed the investment in the premises but he and the board were going to continue the application so the applicant could go away and come back with more details about what it planned to do with the altered operating hours.

The Maniqui began life in 1933 as Doaks Dancing Academy and has been a constant feature of Falkirk night life for almost 90 years, changing from a ballroom to a restaurant and finally into its current form.

