Licence change for Falkirk district Morrisons convenience stores to allow delivery of alcohol

Three local Morrisons stores in Falkirk district can now deliver alcohol along with groceries after a licence change.

The Morrisons Daily stores were among those taken over by the supermarket group when it rescued the McColls chain of convenience stores two years ago.

Members of Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board agreed to the change in licences yesterday (Wednesday) for Morrisons Daily at 23 Mariner Street, Camelon; 192-198 Thornhill Road, Falkirk; and Carronshore Road, Carron.

A representative of Morrinsons, Alex Green, said the applicant is “very experienced” at home delivery and assured the board that the Daily stores were subject to the “same rules, regulations, policies and training” as the larger stores.

Provost Robert Bissett, who is also convener of the board, said it was a “well respected” company and the board agreed to make the change.