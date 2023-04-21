Licence application: Camelon distillery reaches another milestone in its long awaited return

The distillery has made an application for a provisional grant of premises licence for its Camelon Road facility under the Licensing(Scotland) Act 2005, which, if granted, will allow it to sell its alcoholic products on site.

Members of the Licensing Board will discuss the application at a meeting on Wednesday, April 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland, if you wish to sell alcohol, your premises must be licensed. You must be 18 years or older to make the application which must include a description of the

Falkirk Council's licensing board will consider the application

premises, an operating plan, a layout plan of the premises, and certificates for planning, building standards and, if relevant, food hygiene.

The premises will also require a personal licence holder to sell and authorise the sale of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A provisional premises licence, once granted, does not actually permit the premises to trade until such time as all works are complete and a completion certificate is

obtained – premises then must apply to have the provisional licence confirmed.

Rosebank Distillery had been dormant for almost thirty years, having ceased production in 1993 when former owner UDV – now known as Diageo – mothballed the

site and its neighbouring maltings were converted into the Beefeater restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Macleod Distillers acquired the site, located on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal, in 2017 and unveiled ambitious plans for the distillery and a visitor centre.

In March last year year, three copper stills, built to the exact dimensions of the stills from the 1990s , were carefully lifted into the air in two parts by a crane before

being placed through the roof to their spot in the glass-fronted distillation room looking on to the waterway.

A Rosebank Distillery spokesperson said: “Our mission is to revive the distillery but our interest extends beyond its walls. It was once Falkirk’s beating heart, generating jobs for local residents who enjoyed the ubiquitous aroma of whisky distillation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad