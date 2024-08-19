Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A home owner’s quest to rent out his property suffered a setback after he lodged another application with Falkirk Council.

James Mahoney lodged the application on Monday, July 1, looking for planning permission to change the use of the four-bedroomed property at 96 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, from a house to short lets.

However, the proposal was denied permission by planning officers, acting under delegated powers, on August 16, who stated it would have a “detrimental impact on the residential amenity of adjoining properties”.