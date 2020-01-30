Lesley has no objections to the continued success of Falkirk law firm

One year on and legal eagle Lesley Anderson has no regrets about setting up her own law firm in the heart of Falkirk.

Bonnybridge born solicitor advocate and long time Russel + Aitken employee Lesley Anderson decided to go it alone at this time last year with her own Lesley Anderson Law firm in Manse Place, Falkirk, and has honestly not looked back.

University of Glasgow graduate Lesley said: “I can’t believe it’s been a year. It’s been brilliant – we have such a great network around us with all the local businesses and we have had so much support.

“It’s meant working really long hours, but I did that before anyway.

“It’s certainly a big learning curve, but I can’t think of anything that’s not gone well for us.”

Since Lesley Anderson Law opened its doors it has featured in Scottish Legal News and the Family Law Association Bulletin – in an article entitled A Bright New Beginning – and Lesley herself has attended Edinburgh’s Napier University to address and inspire the students there with the story of how she set up her own firm.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients,” said Lesley, “as well as our colleagues and supporters, including Homefront Signs, Falkirk Computer Shop, DTA & Co Chartered Accountants, The Cashroom Ltd, Leemic, Office Team, Crunchy Carrots, Hogan’s Fine Food Company and Derek Harley Photography.”

Lesley reserved a special thanks for Heather Thynne who created the Lesley Anderson Law Cake to mark the big first birthday.

The firm’s office – which formerly belonged to local solicitor Simon Hutchison – is not far from the High Street, beside Trinity Church, and Lesley is delighted to have her business there.

The former Denny High School pupil said: “The office in the town is beautiful and in a great location.”

Completely refurbished last year, the office provides a calm backdrop to meet her clients – an important factor since her specialism is in family and child law, which can involve guardianship, pre-nuptial and cohabitation agreements.

She also covers other areas of legal business including leasing and debt recovery.