Lemetti legacy lives on: Camelon chippy re-opens under new owner who is living his dream

The Camelon culinary institution that is Lemetti’s Fish and Chicken Bar re-opened under a new owner this week who is more than aware of how important the shop is for the village.

Pierluigi Verrecchia, who previous owned and operated a takeaway in Stenhousemuir, took over the famous – and long established – Main Street premises from previous owners and opened its doors again on Tuesday, after being closed for three months.

"It was always my dream to open a chippy,” he said. “I just saw the shop was for sale and went for it. I had a business in Stenhousemuir but had decided to move on from that.”

Although he does not have any links with the Lemetti family or the previous owners – the shop’s history is not lost on Pierluigi.

"My wife Donata and I decided to keep the Lemetti name. It’s just one of the most historic chippies in the area so we thought it would be great to keep the name.”

There was a similar story back in 2016 when owners Gino and Gloria Notarangelo took over the shop and also decided to keep the name because it was so well known and well loved in the Camelon community.

In fact when former owner and local councillor Joe Lemetti sadly died aged 69 in 2016 the couple decided to dedicate their Falkirk Herald’s Chip Shop of the Year title to Joe.

The shop has passed through a number of owners in recent years, but for decades it was owned and operated by three generations of the Lemetti family, starting off with Tuscany-born Luigi Lemetti way back in 1895.

Joe Lemetti Snr then ran the shop right up to the 1980s, before sons Joe and Michael took over for the next 30 years.

The latest guardian of the Lemetti legacy is in now doubt he has a responsibility to keep up the shop's good name.

“The re-opening was really busy,” said Pierluigi. “And we expect that to continue. We are looking to make the shop like it was in the past.”

The only big change Pierluigi has made so far is to the shop’s opening hours – from 11.30am to 1.30pm and from 4pm to 10pm.

