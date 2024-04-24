Legends: Former serviceman hopes his barber shop will give veterans more than just a trim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legends, located in West Bridge Street, just down from Falkirk Police Station, is the brainchild of Steven Kelly, himself a former serviceman. The former Royal Signals and Royal Navy man has the ultimate aim to help customers feel good about more than just their haircut.

Steven said: “We are supporting veterans and emergency services personnel with 15 per cent discounts on haircuts. I was in the services myself until a motorbike crash that led to me being medically discharged.

"While I was being treated I saw there were people a lot worse off than me and that’s where the idea to give something back and help veterans started.”

Barber Karolina Sadel joins owner Steven Kelly outside Legends in West Bridge Street(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Serving in the Royal Signals since 1998 and then the Royal Navy since 2018, Steven officially left the forces in March this year and opened Legends earlier this month.

He has recruited a top squad of hair trimmers to help him on his mission – including Karolina Sadel.

"I think we’ve had over 60 people who have come in so far,” said Steven. “The majority of them – around two thirds – have been veterans, but it is a barbers where everyone can get a haircut.

"Karolina and Karen are brilliant and so good with the customers. The whole idea is to create a place that is a bit more chilled and relaxed than the usual barber’s shop.”

Moved by the plight of an elderly man who could not come into the shop, Steven organised a visit to the man’s home so he could get his trim.

"We are maybe trying to start a mobile service,” said Steven. “So people who aren’t able to come to the shop don’t miss out.”

There is also an ambition to have the shop open as a kind of community drop in gathering place during the evening where people can come in and chat.

At the moment Legends is open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.