Lawyer looks to make changes to listed building in Falkirk town centre
A town centre law office is looking for special permission to make changes to a historic building.
Lesley Anderson Law lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, February 26, looking for listed building consent to make external and internal alterations to the premises at 4 Princes Street and 25 Vicar Street in Falkirk.
Lesley Anderson Law was given planning permission by the council to change the use of 25 Vicar Street from a shop to an office on April 19, 2022.