Last chance to vote for ‘rising star’ Falkirk High Street

Is Falkirk High Street a “Rising Star” of Britain’s hard-pressed town centre retail scene - and if so, have you voted?

Falkirk Delivers yesterday met the team from the Great British High Street Awards, as they saw the efforts that have been made to breathe new life into a High Street hit by a wave of high profile closures.

The timing was apt, as voting for the Rising Star section of the Awards closes tomorrow, when Falkirk is up against the six other Scots town centres including (for example) Lanark and Cowdenbeath) which are finalists.

The Awards are run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), together with Visa and other partners.

The aim is to recognise and celebrate the communities that are working to revive local high streets.

If you think Falkirk High Street deserves an award you can vote online at https://thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/high-street-of-the-year-awards/rising-star-award-finalists