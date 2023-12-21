Last chance for Falkirk town centre shoppers to win in Golden Ticket initiative

There’s one final chance to win £200 of vouchers to spend in local businesses before Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Delivers’ Golden Ticket initiative has already seen six people win a District Towns Gift Card since its launch at the end of November and the final prize draw takes place on Friday, December 22.

The initiative aims to support local businesses by encouraging people to shop local.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be in with a chance of winning the last voucher prize, customers spending £10 or more at participating businesses in Falkirk town centre will be entered into the weekly prize draw, which takes place at 1pm on Friday.

Stacey Christie-Smith won £200 of vouchers in the sixth weekly prize draw. (Pic: submitted)

Over 100 businesses in the town centre are taking part in the Golden Ticket giveaway this year.

The winners so far have been: Alison Harris, Rob Vickers, Jen Fraser, Debbie Martin, Ann Nicholson and Stacey Christie-Smith.

To participate in the last prize draw simply drop your golden ticket into the designated Golden Post Box at the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street (next to Corbett’s Jewellers), or if the post box is not on display pop it through the letter box. Multiple entries are welcome.