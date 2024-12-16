Last chance for Falkirk shoppers to win £200 voucher with popular Golden Ticket initiative

The first three winners of this year's Golden Ticket initiative.

Time is running out for shoppers to win a voucher worth £200 in Falkirk town centre’s Golden Ticket initiative.

The scheme organised by Falkirk Delivers has been offering shoppers the chance to win gift vouchers to spend in the town centre shops for the last six weeks.

However, with Christmas just around the corner the countdown is on to the final prize draw of the year, which takes place at 1pm on Friday, December 20.

There’s still time for people to get involved and have a chance of winning but they had better hurry.

All customers have to do to be in the draw is shop at one of the local participating businesses, spending £10 or more, to receive a Golden Ticket.

The Golden Tickets are then entered into a prize draw on Friday at 1pm with the winner receiving a £200 District Towns Gift Card to spend locally.

Over 130 town centre businesses have registered to take part in the initiative this year, which encourages people to support local businesses in the run up to Christmas.

To participate, simply drop your golden ticket into the designated Golden Post Box at the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street (next to Corbett’s Jewellers). If the post box is not on display, post your ticket through the office letter box. Multiple entries are welcome.

The lucky winners so far have been Daniel Day, William Boyle, Fiona Nicholson, Gillian Gardiner, Anne McVicker and Arlene from Cutsahead.

For more information and full terms and conditions visit www.falkirkdelivers.com