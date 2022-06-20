Laser firm made it a point to help Falkirk beauty salon

One of the first premises in Scotland to offer laser hair removal, Alpha Leisure Tanning and Beauty Salon, in Burnback Road, Falkirk, found itself left in the lurch after

the manufacturer of its two Ellipse laser machines was bought out by another company which then refused to service the machines due to their age.

Alpha Leisure owner Billy Kerr said: “We were disappointed to hear the new owners of Ellipse wouldn’t honour our service agreement and then the handset broke on one of our machines and it was out of action.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at the beauty salon now have a fully functioning hair removal laser again thanks to Laseraid

"The machine was down for around 10 months which had a huge impact on our business. We have a database of over 11,000 customers and we need both of our machines in full working order to meet demand.”

Enter Laseraid – the “one-stop-shop” for aesthetic laser devices and support services for independent clinics across the UK.

Laseraid’s manufacturer-trained laser engineers were able to repair the Alpha Leisure hand piece and get the device working again.Mr Kerr said: “It’s been first class service with Laseraid from the start. We’ve had one of their engineers in our salon a few times and the service team have gone out of their way to support us.

"I can send a hand piece to them to be fixed and they’ll send it back to me the next day. I’ve never had such good service from a company in the industry before. We’ve also had manufacturer training from Laseraid which was brilliant and we’re planning to use Laseraid’s subscription service to rent a laser for tattoo removal in the future as well – it’s a great option for us.”

Tom Acland, CEO of Laseraid International, added: “Stories like this encapsulate what Laseraid is all about. The laser industry is booming but it needs quality support to keep machines in service, any down time impacts both the reputation and revenue of clinics