Larbert Italian restaurant celebrates ‘best newcomer’ award

Ciro’s was recently named ‘Best Newcomer’ at the Scottish-Italian awards, beating over 15 hospitality venues to the title.

Ciro’s is a family-run business that has been operating out of Glenbervie Golf Club for the last seven months - after a fire saw their previous restaurant destroyed after 10 years in business.

The Italian eatery was nominated by the public, and then assessed by a team of judges who commended the owners’ ambition and their ability to face challenges in business.

The Cirillo family celebrate their award

Ciro’s won the award for their new restaurant in Larbert.

It had previously won ‘Best Family-Run Italian Restaurant’ for their management of a restaurant at Loch Tay near Killin at the Scottish-Italian awards in 2018.

Owners, Ciro and Nikki Cirillo, are well known in the area - opening their first restaurant, also called Ciro’s, in Callander in 2007.

Commenting on winning the award, Nikki said: “It was brilliant to win the award and we were all so proud when our name was called out.

“Even though the Ciro’s name has been established for many years, we only opened at the golf club seven months ago.

“This is a brand new venture for us running a standalone Italian restaurant within a golf club and catering for both golf club members and the public.

“It’s going well so far and we’re really honoured to be recognised for our achievements and singled out as ‘Best Newcomer’ by the judges at the Scottish Italian Awards.”

