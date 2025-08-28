Larbert garden centre hopes council says 'yea' not 'nay' to new canopy
A popular garden centre is looking to grow its business but needs the local authority’s permission.
Torwood Garden Centre Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 12, which was then validated on Tuesday, August 26, to construct a “retractable canopy and associated infrastructure” at Torwood Garden Centre, Park Avenue, Central Park, Larbert.
According to the online planning documents the canopy will be used to house a plant sale area.
Planning officer acting under delegated powers will deal with proposal before the determination deadline of October 25.