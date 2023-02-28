Ewan Lawson Motors first opened in 1983 with their initial premises off Muirhall Road, but now you can find their thriving business in Central Business Park.

Set up by Ewan, he now has son Barry working alongside him as their efforts have seen the garage grow. Having taken on new technicians and new front of house staff, increased the size of the garage and added an additional MOT and workshop space in recent years, they are now investing in cutting-edge new equipment and team training to continue providing the highest level of service and repair to local motorists.

They’ve also changed the name slightly to Lawson Autotech to reflect the new technology and expansion of services but will continue to deliver great service to customers in and around Larbert.

Ewan Lawson Motors of Larbert, left to right, Barry Lawson, Ewan Lawson, James Masterton, Liam Warm.

Barry, who first started working in the industry at 16, gained his qualifications from Ford in Stirling, before joining the family garage at 21. Today, he is well renowned in the automotive industry, and has presented at a number of training conferences around the globe. He also writes for an automotive magazine, where he shares his knowledge about the industry and the latest developments in car manufacturing and repair.

The garage itself is part of the nationwide network of DPF Doctor Network and is an authorised retailer for Avon Tuning.

For Barry, being part of the recent growth and seeing all of the investment and expansion the pair have poured into the business is incredibly gratifying. He said: “My father has spent the last 40 years building this business into what it is today and is well known around Larbert. I’m beyond grateful to have the opportunity to be able to work alongside him and very excited with what this next chapter means. We have worked hard to invest in the business and keep up with the changing technology.