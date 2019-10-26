Larbert dogs grooming parlour is leader of the pack

Dog grooming expert Ross Irwin developed his special talent when still at school - but now runs his own award-winning business in Larbert Main Street.

And at this year’s Falkirk and Stirling Business Awards he was thrilled to win the Best Pet Grooming Business title for his venture Ross’s Rascals, particularly as it was competing in a hotly-contested field.

Ross, with mum Alison, on awards night.

The honour is awarded after a combination of mystery shopping and public vote, and he’s naturally grateful to his regular customers who may have helped tip the balance.

He’s also extremely grateful to mum Alison and dad Gary - who commissioned a beautiful glass trophy emblem to celebrate his victory.

“It was a lovely surprise,” he said, “and I’d also like to thank Alex and Jane Jack at A&G Glass” (who created it for him).

Less than two years after opening his doors he now has no doubt he made the right choice when he decided to put all his skill and talent into a fully fledged business venture.

Another satisfied customer.

What started out as a paying hobby became a professional commitment as he developed and refined his grooming expertise over the years.

“I’ve always had a thing about grooming, and at some point turning it into a proper business seemed the right thing to do,” he said.

“Our customers are all sorts - from tiny little dogs to enormous great hounds ... and we aim to provide the very best service for each and every one”.

He received his award at a glittering awards ceremony at the Stirling Court Hotel.