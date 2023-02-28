Larbert boutique now has bags of room to offer even more choice to customers

The handbag and accessories outlet began trading in 2019 when former support for learning assistant Maria Dickson realised her retail dream and took over Unit C6 in Muirhall Road business park.

Now, four years later, the business has weathered the storm that was COVID-19 and expanded to offer even more products to customers.

Maria said: “We continue to trade and grow – even after COVID. It has been difficult at times but we are still here and we expanded and now have a double unit with ladies clothing and footwear added as well as gifts.

Maria Dickson opened Lavendar Bags Boutique back in 2019

"We aren’t on the High Street, but this allows us to keep our running costs down and therefore keep our prices affordable in this current financial climate. We would like as many people in our community to benefit from shopping small and local.”

Maria actually started Lavender Bags from her home in October 2018, doing parties, events and charity days where people would order goods which she would either post or deliver to them.

Ever since her business opened, Maria has endeavoured to provide products for as wide a range of people as possible, with items to suit younger girls or the more mature lady.

To mark the fourth anniversary, Maria is holding a “sip and shop” event on Saturday, March 25offering a free glass of “fizz”, a free raffle and a 10 per cent discount on purchases that day.

Opening hours will be extended to 10am to 4pm on the day.