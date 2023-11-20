Larbert area golf club drives forward with plans to add new feature to the course
A popular championship level golf course has successfully pitched a plan to the local authority to build a new structure on the premises.
Alan Reid lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 9, looking for permission to construct a covered enclosure at Glenbervie Golf Club, Torwood, Larbert.
The application was granted permission on Friday, November 17, by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Glenbervie was given Scottish Golf Development Centre status in 2013 as a course designed to help young golfers reach their full potential.