Larbert apprentice takes top title

Aiming high is Craig McGuinness of Larbert as he picks up an award for being a top apprentice.

He has spent the last few years doing both his electrical and gas apprenticeships, as well as holding down a challenging role in the small family firm Thermatec Engineering Ltd.

Picture:Michael Gillen

His dedication helped him lift the Apprentice of the Year title at The Falkirk Herald Business Awards. Unfortunately, he was on holiday when the presentation was held and the trophy was handed over last month.

A delighted Craig (22) said: “I was trying to follow the awards ceremony online but when it came to the category I was nominated in it crashed.”

However, his mum Adrienne, who runs Thermatec with Craig’s stepdad Iain, was able to give him the good news of his success.

He said: “They are very pleased for me and I’m both surprised and delighted.”

The former Larbert High pupil studied for both his Modern Apprenticeships at Forth Valley College and he praised all those who helped him gain his qualifications.

But he does admit that he is glad his studying is over as he prefers to be ‘on the tools’.

Thermatec provides facilities services to the catering industry, everything from fast food outlets to golf clubs, and work takes Craig and the other six employees all over the country, from Elgin in the north and down into England.

He added: “There’s lots of variety and that’s what I like best.”

His nomination stated: “His portfolios are used within the gas sector to provide an example of how to complete the course, and his willingness to attend any courses we offer has been an inspiration, as well as his willingness to mentor new employees.”

Looking ahead, he said: “One day I’d like to run my own company.”