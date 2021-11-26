Labour MSP lodges Scottish Parliament motion supporting Falkirk social housing workers over pay dispute

Labour politician Richard Leonard is rallying support for the Link Group employees and has lodged a motion in Holyrood calling on the company to engage constructively with the Unite union to “deliver a fair pay award that recognises the critical role that its workforce plays”.

Link Group, which has a main office in Falkirk and owns more than 1400 homes in the area, reported an increase in profits last year.

Some of Unite’s members – including plumbers, joiners, electricians, labourers, cleaners, welfare rights officers, benefit officers and housing officers – are also tenants of their employer and have seen their rent increase by more than the 1 per cent being imposed.

Richard Leonard, Central Scotland Labour MSP, has lodged a motion in support of Link Group workers whose bosses imposed a real terms pay cut. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Mr Leonard, Central Scotland MSP, said: “Housing associations should be about providing safe, secure and affordable homes for families, not about maximising profits off the backs of their workers.

“Link Group bosses must withdraw this imposed pay cut and get back round the table with Unite to agree a deal that properly recognises and rewards staff.”

Unite ran a fair pay campaign at Link Group over the pay dispute.

Link covers around 15,000 social residents and the firm provides a number of housing services including asset management, community regeneration and technical support across Central Scotland.

The #FairPay4Link campaign came in response to an ongoing pay dispute where Unite’s members previously rejected the 1 per cent offer which was then imposed upon the workforce.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.