La Gondola's big push: Grangemouth chip shop moves into larger premises in town centre

La Gondola has now moved out of its shop at the Kerse Road end of La Porte Precinct and into the former Portonian Bakery and Tea Rooms at 41 La Porte Precinct.

It is the end of an era for the long established three-generation family business, which began serving up tasty treats for customers back in 1974, and has won a number of awards, including the Falkirk Herald Chip Shop of the Year in 2015 and 2018.

The shop at 123 La Porte Precinct closed its doors for good on Sunday and it is hoped the new premises will be open and serving customers next weekend.

Customers cannot wait to see the new look La Gondola fish and chip shop in its new location in La Porte Precint, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Samanda Cumming, who owns and runs La Gondola with husband John, said: “The range had to come out of the old shop and it has to be converted to be used in the new shop. We hope to be open next weekend – we don’t want to be closed too long."

Samanda added the new look La Gondala had moved into the end half of the former tea room – which was also formerly a Mathesons outlet – and there was now room for 12 to 14 customers to sit in and enjoy their fish suppers and other delicacies.

"It’s a lovely new premises,” she said. “We’ve been able to pick out the decor we wanted and the tiles – it’s going to be a lovely looking shop, much better than the old one and we are really looking forward to opening up for the customers to see it.”

Samanda and John are now the third generation of family who have run La Gondola after her grandparents and parents steered the business through the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

The new premises will have longer opening hours from 10am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 4pm to 10pm on Sunday.